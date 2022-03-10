Small Business Optimism Increases in February

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 1.4 points in February, measuring 95.7.

A seasonally adjusted net 19.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 7 points from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 8.0%, down 1 point from the prior month. 48.0% percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, an increase of 1 point from January and historically very high.

A net 0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 2 points from January. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 3 points to a net negative 6.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 1 point). Twenty-five percent reported all credit needs met (unchanged) and 60.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 2.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

