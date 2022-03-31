Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Securities and Exchange Commission this week issued a staff bulletin of frequently asked questions and answers related to standards of conduct for broker-dealers and investment advisers when they are making account recommendations to retail investors.

SEC Staff Bulletin Addresses Standards of Conduct for Broker-Dealers, Investment Advisers

on Newsbytes, Wealth Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission this week issued a staff bulletin of frequently asked questions and answers related to standards of conduct for broker-dealers and investment advisers when they are making account recommendations to retail investors.

The bulletin is “designed to assist firms and their financial professionals with considering reasonably available alternatives and cost, addressing conflicts of interest, and adopting and implementing reasonably designed policies and procedures when making account recommendations.”

Share.

Related Posts