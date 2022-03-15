Producer Prices Rose 0.8% in February

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.8% in February, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 10.0% for the 12 months ended February 2022.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.2% in February. For the 12 months ended in February, the index moved up 6.6%.

The index for final demand goods rose 2.4% in February. Two-thirds of the February increase can be traced to the index for final demand energy. Prices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods also moved higher, 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The index for final demand services were unchanged for the month, the same as January. In February, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing decreased by 0.4%. Likewise, margins for final demand trade services moved up 0.2 percent.

Read the BLS release.