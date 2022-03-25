Marketing Money Podcast: Great Eight of Connection Marketing

H

ow does your content connect with your audience? It’s easy to create a message all your fellow bankers will applaud, but will your customers understand? Will they even get the message at all?

Knowing who your audience is and how to connect with them will make your work more successful. Hear the Marketing Money Podcast duo’s eight absolutes on the matter.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.