ISM Manufacturing Increases in February

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 58.6 points in February, 1.0 percentage point higher than the January reading of 57.6%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 21st month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 52.9% in February; 1.6 percentage points lower than the January reading of 54.5%.

The New Orders Index registered 61.7% in February, up 3.8 percentage points from the January reading of 57.9%.

The New Export Orders Index was 57.1%, up 3.4 percentage points compared to the January reading of 53.7%.

The Inventories Index registered 53.6% in February, 0.4 percentage point higher than the 53.2% reported for January.

Read the ISM release.

