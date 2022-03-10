Consumer Credit Continues Growth In January

Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 1.9 percent in January. Total outstanding credit increased $6.8 billion during the month to $4.441 trillion.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, decreased at an annual rate of 0.3 percent to $1.042 trillion, remaining relatively unchanged in January. Non-revolving credit rose at a 2.5% annual rate, and total non-revolving credit is now $3.399 trillion.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 42.6% of outstanding credit. Depository institutions and finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders, with 26.0% and 13.8%, respectively, of outstanding non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.