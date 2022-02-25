New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increases in January

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January increased $4.3 billion or 1.6% to $277.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up eight of the last nine months, followed a 1.2% December increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.6%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, up eight of the last nine months, increased 1.2% or $3.1 billion, to a total of $270.4 billion. This followed a 1.3% December increase. Machinery, up ten of the last eleven months, led the increase, increasing $1.0 billion or 2.7% to $38.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, up twelve consecutive months, increased $1.9 billion or 0.4% to $476.0 billion.

Read the Census release.