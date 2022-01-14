Retail Sales Decrease in December

There were $626.8 billion in retail and food service sales in December, a decrease of 1.9% from the previous month, but 16.9% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 2.5% from the previous month but were up 16.5% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 2.1% from November 2021, but up 14.4% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 41.0% from December 2020, while food and drinking places were up 41.3% from last year.

Read the Census release.