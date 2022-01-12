Edwards Discusses Innovation, Talent, Hot Policy Issues on IntraFi Podcast

Past ABA Chair Jim Edwards was interviewed on the most recent episode of the IntraFi Network’s Banking with Interest podcast. In the interview, Edwards discussed how he has championed emerging leader talent development as CEO of United Bank in Griffin, Georgia. “A lot of the areas of careers where I hear young people say ‘I want to do this’—banks have those opportunities,” Edwards says. “But we need to do a better job of communicating what those opportunities are.”

Edwards discusses the bank’s leadership development and mentoring program. He also talks about the bank’s approach to technology investments and fintech partnerships and discusses several key policy issues, including nonbank competition in the banking sector, central bank digital currencies and overdraft fees. On overdraft, Edwards highlights recent Morning Consult survey findings showing that consumers strongly value overdraft protection, and he discusses how United Bank recently launched a no-overdraft Bank On-certified account for customers who prefer not to have the capability to overdraw their funds.