Podcast: From Crypto to Online Romance, How Money Mule Tactics Are Evolving

With the pandemic and other factors triggering growth in — and new dimensions of — “money mule” scams, how what should bankers watch out for? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — two bank fraud and AML professionals share trends they’re seeing, including:

Why money mules are increasingly seeking to open business accounts to move illicit cash

The growing intersection of money mule scams and online romance scams

How money mule victims, once informed by the bank that they’re likely involved in scam, move from unwitting participants to witting accomplices

The increase in cryptocurrency angles on money mule scams

Red flags that frontline bank staff should be on the lookout for

How money mule fraudsters perpetuate multiple cycles of fraud with the same victims through “recovery scams”

