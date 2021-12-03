New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in October

New orders for manufactured goods in October, up seventeen of the last eighteen months, increased $5.1 billion or 1.0% to $522.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up five of the last six months, increased $10.2 billion or 2.0 percent to $523.4 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, down two consecutive months, decreased $1.1 billion or 0.4% to $260.3 billion, up from the previously published 0.5% decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, up five of the last six months, increased 1.6% or $4.1 billion to $261.5 billion, up from the previously published 1.5% increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October, up nine consecutive months, increased 0.7% or $3.1 billion to $466.4 billion, up from the previously 0.6% increase.

