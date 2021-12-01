ABA Recognizes Next Generation of Advisors with ‘Under 40’ Award

The American Bankers Association has announced the recipients of its Under 40 in Wealth Management Awards. The program recognizes wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities.

This year’s winners were selected by a diverse committee of wealth and fiduciary professionals and will be honored during the 2022 Wealth Management and Trust Conference, a virtual event to be held Feb. 15-16.

The conference will focus on helping wealth management professionals deliver holistic, client-centered advice, understand a new generation of clients and better monitor world developments to address client needs.