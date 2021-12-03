210,000 Jobs Added in November, Unemployment Rate at 4.2%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons fell to 6.9 million in November, and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2%.

Most of the job gains in November were in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, construction, and manufacturing.

Employment in professional and business services increased by 90,000 in November. Employment rose in administrative and waste services (+42,000), management and technical consulting services (+12,000), and in computer system design and related services (+10,000). Since February 2020, employment in professional and business services is down by 69,000.

Employment in retail trade declined by 20,000 in November, with job losses in general merchandise stores (-20,000); clothing and clothing accessories stores (-18,000); and sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores (-9,000). These losses were partially offset by job gains in food and beverage stores (+9,000) and in building material and garden supply stores (+7,000). Retail trade employment is 176,000 lower than in February 2020.

The civilian labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.8%. Persons on temporary layoff was little changed at 1.2 million in November. This measure is down considerably from the high of 18.0 million in April 2020. Workers with permanent job loss declined to 1.9 million.

Read the BLS release.