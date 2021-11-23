Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Banks can expect additional guidance from regulators over the next year clarifying the types of crypto-related activities they may be permitted to engage in, the agencies announced in a joint statement today. As a result of a recent “crypto sprint,” the FDIC, Federal Reserve and OCC unveiled a crypto-asset roadmap that will guide their work in 2022.

Regulators Planning Crypto Guidance for Banks

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes, Technology

Banks can expect additional guidance from regulators over the next year clarifying the types of crypto-related activities they may be permitted to engage in, the agencies announced in a joint statement today. As a result of a recent “crypto sprint,” the FDIC, Federal Reserve and OCC unveiled a crypto-asset roadmap that will guide their work in 2022.

Specifically, the agencies said that they will issue guidance related to crypto-asset safekeeping and traditional custody services; ancillary custody services; facilitation of customer purchases and sales of crypto-assets; loans collateralized by crypto-assets; the issuance and distribution of stablecoins; and activities involving the holding of crypto-assets on a bank’s balance sheet. In addition, the agencies said they will also evaluate how to apply bank capital and liquidity standards to crypto-assets.

During the crypto sprint, regulators said they developed a common vocabulary regarding the use of crypto-assets, identified and assessed key risks—including those related to safety and soundness, consumer protection and compliance—and analyzed the applicability of existing regulations to identify potential gaps.

Share.

Related Posts