Podcast: The Vaccinate-or-Test Emergency Temporary Standard Is Here

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — ABA’s Paul Benda and Jonathan Thessin break down the just-released emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that requires employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing for their employees. Benda and Thessin discuss potential exemptions from the ETS, the possibility of court challenges and how those may intersect with the compliance deadlines covered employers will face.

If you can't see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.

