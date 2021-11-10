Consumer Prices Rise in October

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.2%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in October after increasing 0.2% in September.

The food index increased 0.9% in October, the same increase as in September. The index for food at home also rose 1.0% over the month, after rising 1.2% in September. As in September, the food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 1.7% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.8%. The food index rose 5.3% over the last 12 months.

The energy index rose 4.8% in October after rising 1.3% in September.

Read the BLS release.