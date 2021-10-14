Producer Prices Rose 0.5% in September

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.5% in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.6% for the 12 months ended in September, the largest advance since 2010.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.1% in September. For the 12 months ended in September, the index moved up 5.9%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.3% in September. Most of the August increase can be traced to the index for final demand energy, which moved up 2.8%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.2% for the month, the ninth consecutive increase. Leading the increase in September, the index for final demand trade services rose 0.9%.

Read the BLS release.