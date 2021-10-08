ABA Bank Marketing Podcast: Inspiring Your Bank’s Clients to Use Mobile Check Deposit

By John Oxford

Our take on ABA’s #BanksNeverAskThat campaign.

Why is the U.S. Postal Service getting into banking?

Why don’t your clients use mobile check deposit?

Is technology actually harder to get into than actually use?

Is it necessary to “re-turn” your car on after starting it remotely?

ost a successful ABA Virtual Bank Marketing Conference, there are plenty of fresh ideas, hot issues and new conversations taking place. During the latest Marketing Money Podcast , Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I discuss current issues of which bank marketers should have some knowledge. A few specifics we cover include:

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.