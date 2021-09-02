U.S. International Trade Balance Shrinks in July

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $70.1 billion in July, down $3.2 billion from $73.2 billion in June, revised.

The July decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $5.5 billion to $87.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $2.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

July exports were $212.8 billion, $2.8 billion more than June exports. July imports were $282.9 billion, $0.4 billion less than June imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.1 billion to $70.6 billion for the three months ending in July. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $15.2 billion from the three months ending in July 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.