Producer Prices Rose 0.7% in August

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.7% in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.3% for the 12 months ended in August, the largest advance since 2010.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% in August. For the 12 months ended in August, the index moved up 6.3%, the largest advance since August 2014.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.0% in August. Most of the August increase can be traced to the index for final demand foods, which moved up 2.9%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.7% for the month, the eighth consecutive increase. Nearly two thirds of the increase in August is attributable to the index for final demand trade services, which moved up 1.5%.

Read the BLS release.