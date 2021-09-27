New Orders for Manufactured Durable Goods Increase in August

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased $4.6 billion or $1.8% to $263.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, followed a 0.5% July increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 2.4%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August, decreased 0.5% or $1.2 billion. This followed a 2.0% June increase. Transportation equipment, down following two consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $2.0 billion or 2.7% to $73.5 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in August, up seven consecutive months, increased $3.4 billion or 0.8% to $457.9 billion.

Read the Census release.