New Home Sales Rise in August

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000 in August, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The August level is 1.5% above the revised July rate of 729,000 but is 24.3% below the August 2020 estimate of 977,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2021 was $390,900. The average sales price was $443,200.

At the end of August, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.1 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.