Federal Government Issues Guidance for Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate

The federal government’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance today that requires COVID-19 vaccination of all employees of federal contractors. Banks that conduct business with the federal government or that have branches on military bases or other federal property are subject to the executive order and guidance.

The guidance expands upon President Biden’s recent executive order that requires federal contractors to follow COVID-19 workplace safety requirements published by the task force. The guidance requires federal contractors to ensure all employees are vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8, unless the employee is legally entitled to an accommodation for a disability or sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. Contractors must review employees’ documentation to provide vaccination status.

The guidance also requires employees of federal contractors and visitors to contractor workplaces to comply with published guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for masking and physical distancing at the workplace. Specifically, in areas of high or substantial community transmission, fully vaccinated people must wear a mask in indoor settings, according to the guidance. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors and in certain outdoor settings regardless of the level of community transmission in the area.