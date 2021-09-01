Construction Spending Increases in July

Construction spending rose 0.3% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of $1,568.8 billion in July, according to the Census Bureau. July’s figure is 9.0% above the July 2020 estimate of $1,439.6 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,231.0 billion, 0.3% above the revised June estimate of $1,227.8 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $773.0 billion in July, 0.5% above the revised June estimate of $768.9 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $458.0 billion in July, 0.2% below the revised June estimate of $458.9 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $337.8 billion, 0.7% above the revised June estimate of $335.6 billion.

Read the Census release.