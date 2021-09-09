Biden Order Would Require Workers at Firms Employing 100+ to Be Vaccinated or Tested

President Biden announced a wide-ranging set of policies to address COVID-19, including a requirement that private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees to “ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated” or require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

The requirement would come under a rule to be developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the White House said. “OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees.” OSHA is also developing a rule to require employers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and to recover from any potential side effects, the White House said.

The White House stated that a separate executive order would require “employees of contractors that do business with the federal government” to be vaccinated. The American Bankers Association is analyzing the text of the order to determine whether it applies to banks.