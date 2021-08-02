USDA, HUD, VA and FHFA Announce Extension of Eviction Moratoria

The Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced late Friday that at the request of the Biden administration, they would extend their foreclosure-related eviction moratoria until Sept. 30, 2021. This announcement came just ahead of the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium on July 31.

The agencies encouraged owners and operators of federally assisted and financed rental housing to “make every effort to access Emergency Rental Assistance resources to avoid evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent. These resources are available in every state, and many counties and cities are also running local programs.”