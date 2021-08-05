Trending
ABA Banking Journal

U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in June

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $75.7 billion in June, up $4.8 billion from $71.0  billion in May, revised.

The June increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.0 billion to $93.2 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $17.4 billion.

June exports were $207.7 billion, $1.2 billion more than May exports. June imports were $283.4 billion, $6.0 billion more than May imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.2 billion to $71.9 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $19.1 billion from the three months ending in June 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.

Share.

Related Posts