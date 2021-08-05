U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in June

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $75.7 billion in June, up $4.8 billion from $71.0 billion in May, revised.

The June increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.0 billion to $93.2 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $17.4 billion.

June exports were $207.7 billion, $1.2 billion more than May exports. June imports were $283.4 billion, $6.0 billion more than May imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.2 billion to $71.9 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $19.1 billion from the three months ending in June 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.