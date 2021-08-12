Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Worldwide, most financial services companies are using some form of cloud technology, with 83% reporting they are using the technology as part of their computer infrastructure, according to a new Harris Poll released by Google Cloud.

New Survey Finds Financial Service Companies Increasingly Using Cloud Tech

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes, Technology

Financial service institutions in North America are leading the way in cloud adoption, with 54% in the U.S. saying they use the technology, followed by 52% in Canada, the survey found. As companies adopt the technology, they are moving core functionality to the cloud, with 54% saying their workloads are fully deployed in the cloud. The segments most fully adopting the cloud are data and IT security at 74%, regulatory reporting at 57% and fraud detection and prevention, also at 57%. Core underwriting activity and data reconciliation ranked lowest at 40% and 47%, respectively.

Of those using the cloud, 38% said they are using a hybrid cloud model and 28% said they are using a single cloud. Seventeen percent responded that they use a multi cloud-approach and 88% of those not using multiple clouds reported that they are considering adopting that strategy in the next 12 months.

