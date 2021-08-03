Factory Orders Increase in June

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $7.4 billion or 1.5% to $506.0 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 2.3% May increase. Shipments led the increase 1.6% to $499.0 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $2.3 billion or 0.9% to $257.9 billion, up from the previously published 0.8% increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up three of the last four months, increased 1.0% or $2.6 billion to $250.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up five consecutive months, increased 0.9% or $4.2 billion to $451.0 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.