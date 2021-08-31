Adrienne Harris to Lead Top New York Financial Regulatory Agency

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today said she will name Adrienne Harris as superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services. Due to the size of the state’s financial sector, NYDFS actions are closely watched for ripple effects in other jurisdictions.

Harris is an Obama administration veteran who previously served as a special assistant for economic policy at the White House National Economic Council. Harris also previously served as a senior adviser at the Treasury Department, and was most recently a professor at the Gerald F. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. Harris will replace Linda Lacewell, who resigned in August.