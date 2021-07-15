WaFd’s Beardall Appointed Chairman of ABA’s American Bankers Council

The American Bankers Association today announced that Washington state banker Brent Beardall will chair its American Bankers Council—the banker-driven peer group for midsize bank chief executives—for the 2021-22 membership year. Beardall is president and CEO of Seattle-based Washington Federal (WaFd) Bank, where he has spent 20 years in various roles.

At WaFd, Beardall as CFO oversaw all client-facing activities of the bank across eight states for more than a decade. He was also named “CFO of the Year” by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

“Brent is a strong leader who brings a passion and enthusiasm for banking to this important role,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his commitment to ensuring that the banking industry makes a positive difference in the communities we serve, makes him a great choice to lead ABA’s American Bankers Council.”