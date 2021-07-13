Small Business Optimism Rises in June

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June, measuring 102.5, the first time the index exceeded 100 since last November. The Uncertainty Index increased 4 points to 83.

A seasonally adjusted net 27.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand increased 2 points to 15.0%. Forty-six percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of two points from May but historically very high.

A net 9.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 2 points from May. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased 5 points to a net 7.0%.

Three percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-five percent reported all credit needs met (up 2 points) and 59.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 3 points). A net 2.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

Read the NFIB report.