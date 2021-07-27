Orders for Durable Goods Increase in June

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June increased 0.8% or $2.1 billion to $257.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, followed a 3.2% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.0%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, increased 1.0% or $2.5 billion. This followed a 0.4% May increase. Transportation equipment, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $0.8 billion or 1.1% to $71.6 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up five consecutive months, increased $3.9 billion or 0.9% to $450.5 billion.

Read the Census release.