FASB Votes to Add TDR, PCD Projects to Technical Agenda

The Financial Accounting Standards Board today voted to add two projects to its technical agenda based on feedback it received through its CECL project implementation review process. The first project would eliminate troubled debt restructuring accounting for companies that have implemented the current expected credit loss standard. FASB board members signaled that a robust disclosure framework could replace TDR accounting.

FASB also voted to add a project that would address purchased credit deteriorated, or PCD, accounting, including both the scope and the current accounting model. Among other things, FASB board members noted that feedback from investors revealed that they did not feel that the PCD/non-PCD accounting model provided decision-useful information.

The American Bankers Association through its accounting committee will carefully monitor these efforts as they move forward and provide feedback to FASB as warranted.