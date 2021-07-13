Consumer Prices Rise in June

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than one-third of this increase can be attributed to the sharp rise in the index for used cars and trucks. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.9% in June after increasing 0.7% in May.

The food index increased 0.8% in June. The index for food at home also rose 0.8% over the month; both indexes rose 0.4% in May. As in May, the food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 2.5% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.7%. The food index rose 2.4% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 1.5% in June.

Read the BLS release.