CDC Recommends Masks in Public Indoor Settings in High Transmission Areas

As COVID-19 Delta variant transmission rates remain high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in “public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.” The CDC did not define “public indoor settings,” but it may include spaces within banks where the public may enter, such as branch lobbies.

The CDC also recommended that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.