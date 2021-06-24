CFPB Comments on Juneteenth Questions During ABA Regulatory Conference

Today, a panel of representatives from the FDIC, OCC, the Federal Reserve and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau discussed a range of issues during third day of ABA’s Regulatory Compliance Conference. Among the topics on the agenda was the newly enacted Juneteenth holiday—observed on Friday, June 18.

A lack of regulatory guidance after the historic holiday’s rapid enactment raised questions about the timing of disclosures required under Regulation Z, the Truth in Lending Act, in connection with residential mortgage and student loan transactions. It also led to uncertainty about disclosures and waiting periods that are tied to definitions of “holidays” and “business day”—and that re-calculations may be necessary. During the panel discussion, Bryan Schneider, associate director of supervision, enforcement and fair lending at CFPB, acknowledged that there were “concerns around the implementation” of the holiday, particularly related to TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure, TRID. “Yes, it certainly happened very quickly,” Schneider said. “We know that some lenders didn’t have sufficient time after the federal holiday was declared to consider whether and how to adjust their closing timelines.”

When asked if CFPB would issue an interim final rule that would retroactively define June 18 as a business day under TILA regulations, to help ensure that institutions that went ahead with closings and fund disbursements won’t face unnecessary litigation risk, Schneider said that TILA and TRID protect creditors from liability and that any guidance issued by the bureau would take into account the limited implementation period before the holiday and would be in consultation with Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act regulators as well as the Conference of State Bank Supervisors to “ensure consistency of interpretation for all regulated entities.”

Schneider confirmed the bureau is working on another statement of its views, is “very attuned to and aware of the impact” and will proceed in a “thoughtful manner” with all regulatory stakeholders. “We’ve heard you and we’re working on it,” he said.