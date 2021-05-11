Small Business Optimism Rises in April

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.6 points in April, measuring 99.8. The Optimism Index has been steadily increasing every month since the beginning of the year. The Uncertainty Index decreased 1 point to 80.

A seasonally adjusted net 21.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand rose 3 points to 14.0%. Forty-four percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 2 points from March’s number.

A net 3.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 9 points from March. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased 1 point to a net 1.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-six percent reported all credit needs met (down 1 point) and 59.0% said they were not interested in a loan (unchanged). A net 3.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 2 points).

