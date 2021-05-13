Producer Prices Post Largest Annual Gain Since 2010

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.6% in April, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 6.2% for the 12 months ended in April, the largest advance since 2010.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.7% in April. For the 12 months ended in April, the index moved up 4.6%, the largest advance since August 2014.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.6% in April. Most of the April increase can be traced to the index for steel mill products, which jumped 18.4%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.6% for the month, the fourth consecutive advance. Nearly half of the increase in April is attributable e to the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which moved up 0.5%.

Read the BLS release.