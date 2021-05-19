Podcast: Investigating Fraud in COVID Relief Programs



On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Risk Proof, a PwC product — Brian Miller, the Treasury Department special inspector general for pandemic relief, joins Venable’s Michael Bresnick for a conversation about the effectiveness of COVID relief programs and investigations into fraud involving these programs.

Miller discusses pandemic relief fraud trends and how banks can work with SIGPR, and he provides an overview of SIGPR’s audit and investigatory work (which covers programs established by Title IV of the CARES Act, including the Main Street Lending Program but not the Paycheck Protection Program).

