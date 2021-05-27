FHFA: Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sold 130,808 nonperforming loans as of Dec. 31, 2020, with a total unpaid balance of $24.5 billion, according to the Non-Performing Loan Sales Report released today by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. On average, the NPLs had a delinquency of 2.9 years and an average current loan-to-value ratio of 91%. Nearly half (43%) of the NPLs sold came from New Jersey, New York and Florida.

The report also surveyed borrower outcomes based on the 125,750 NPLs that settled by June 30, 2020. As of Dec. 31, 78% of these NPLs had been resolved. Foreclosure avoidances were highest when homes were occupied by borrowers—the foreclosure rate for vacant properties was 76.5%, while the foreclosure rate for borrower-occupied properties was 40.2%. The report also compared the foreclosure rate among sold NPLs to a benchmark of similarly delinquent loans that were not sold, noting that sold NPLs resulted in fewer foreclosures.