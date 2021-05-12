Consumer Prices Rise in April

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 4.2%. This is the largest 12-month increase since September 2008.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.9% in April, its largest monthly increase since 1982.

The food index increased 0.4% in April. The index for food at home also rose 0.4% over the month as all of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased. Food away from home increased, rising 0.3%. The food index rose 1.2% over the last 12 months.

The energy index decreased 0.1% in April after rising in each of the last 10 months.

Read the BLS release. Listen to the ABA Banking Journal Podcast.