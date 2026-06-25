Sales of new single-family houses in May 2026 were at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 580,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 7.3% below the April 2026 rate of 626,000 and is 6.8% below the May 2025 rate of 622,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May 2026 was 496,000. This is 2.3% above the April 2026 estimate of 485,000 but is 1.4% below the May 2025 estimate of 503,000. This represents a supply of 10.3 months at the current sales rate. The months’ supply is 10.8% above the April 2026 estimate of 9.3 months and is 6.2% above the May 2025 estimate of 9.7 months.

The median sales price of new houses sold in May 2026 was $424,900. This is 2.0% above the April 2026 price of $416,500 and is virtually unchanged from the May 2025 price of $424,800. The average sales price of new houses sold in May 2026 was $540,600. This is 7.8% above the April 2026 price of $501,400 and is 5.0% above the May 2025 price of $514,800.

Read the Census/HUD release.