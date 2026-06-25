The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.49% this week, up from 6.47% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.77%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.84%, up from 5.81% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.89%.
FDIC proposes to adjust assessment methodologies, rate schedules
The FDIC proposed updating the definitions of small and large institutions that determine which methodology is applied to calculate an institution’s deposit insurance assessment rate, and revising the deposit insurance rate schedules for all institutions.