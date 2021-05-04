‘Banks Step Up’ Video, #BanksNeverAskThat Campaign Win Awards

The American Bankers Association has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives, with a 2021 Gold Circle Award for its “Banks Step Up” video, which featured bank-submitted video and photos and highlighted the extraordinary efforts of banks of all sizes to support clients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gold Circle Award recognize excellence, innovation and achievement in association and nonprofit marketing, membership and communications programs. Recognized with an ASAE merit award for digital content was ABA’s #BanksNeverAskThat campaign—a nationwide initiative to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.

Meanwhile, #BanksNeverAskThat also won four Indigo Design Awards. The international competition, which showcases the work of innovative design agencies, recognized #BNAT and ABA’s creative partner, Big Monocle, with gold prizes for digital design, illustration, digital ads and campaign and website design.