Arab Bank Executive Elected BAFT Chair

BAFT, the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary, has named Maram Al-Jazireh as chair of its board for the 2021-22 association year. Al-Jazireh is SVP and global head of financial institutions at Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman, Jordan. She was previously co-chair of BAFT’s Middle East and North Africa council.

“I am glad to be a part of the team that drives BAFT’s mission to promote sound financial practices enabling innovation, efficiency and commercial growth, while emphasizing transaction banking’s valuable contribution to the financial services industry and its positive impact on global economies,” said Al-Jazireh.

Meanwhile, Suresh Subramaniam, a New York-based managing director and head of trade and treasury solutions for the Americas at BNP Paribas, was named vice chair of BAFT. Amy Sahm, SVP and international group manager at Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank will be BAFT’s secretary and treasurer.