Podcast: The Latest on COVID Vaccinations and Variants

In a podcast crossover event sponsored by Infinidat, we present the latest episode of the ABA Pandemic Update. ABA’s Paul Benda provides the latest on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates, noting that the vaccination of older Americans has reduced COVID deaths even as cases have risen in certain parts of the country. He also discusses a new coronavirus variant, the likelihood of resuming doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon and how to minimize risk of infection during air travel.

This episode is sponsored by Infinidat.





If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.



In this episode: