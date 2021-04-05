Factory Orders Down Slightly in February

New orders for manufactured goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $4.1 billion or 0.8% to $505.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 2.7% January increase. Shipments led the decrease 2.0% to $502.4 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $3.2 billion or 1.2% to $254.1 billion, down from the previously published 1.1% decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February, decreased $9.4 billion or 3.6% to $250.8 billion, down from the previously published 3.5% decrease. Inventories of manufactured durable goods increased $2.8 billion or 0.7% to $427.3 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.