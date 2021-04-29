The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund this week issued a notice inviting applications for the 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program, a program that provides grants for loan loss reserves to enable a certified CDFI to establish a loan loss reserve fund to help defray the costs of establishing or maintaining a small-dollar loan program. It also provides technical assistance for technology, staff support and other eligible activities related to small-dollar loan programs. The notice provides details on program application deadlines.
CDFI Fund Opens Applications for 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program
