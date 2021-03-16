Virtual Summit Begins Today; Manchin, Richmond Added to Speaker Lineup

The American Bankers Association’s virtual Washington Summit kicks off this morning with more than 3,400 attendees—the highest number of bankers that have ever attended this annual advocacy event. Registration is still open, and ABA is encouraging attendees to “bring the bank” and get their entire team to participate.

Joining the Summit speaker lineup will be Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who will join ABA’s Rob Engstrom for a conversation this afternoon about prospects for bipartisan cooperation in the 117th Congress, and former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, who will speak to attendees tomorrow.

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols will open the live event with welcome remarks at 1 p.m. EDT today. Attendees will also hear from Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the House Financial Services subcommittee on diversity and inclusion; ABA SVP Paul Benda, who will share a COVID-19 update; and a panel of bank CEOs who will offer their perspectives on the state of the industry from outside Washington.

On Wednesday, attendees will hear from ABA Chair Jim Edwards, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), and FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams.